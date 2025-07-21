The owner of two beauty salons in Sheffield has issued a statement after the third arson attack in a matter of weeks.

It has been six weeks since Krown Tanning & Beauty was razed to the ground in a suspected arson attack at Manor Park Centre on May 12.

Krown Tanning & Beauty (furthest right), along with two other businesses, were destroyed in a deliberate fire at a row of shop in Manor Park Centre, off Harborough Avenue, Manor, Sheffield, at 12.15am of May 12. But, an hour alter, Krown’s other premises on Allen Street, Shalesmoor, were also targeted | NW

Two neighbouring businesses - Flowers & Gifts 2 Go, and N&D Salon - were also destroyed in the blaze, while surviving shops have suffered a severe drop in footfall in the weeks since.

But the attack at Manor Park Centre at around 12.17am that day was not the only fire to affect Krown.

At 1.08am, on the same night, a fire was also deliberately started at its sister salon - Krown Luxury Tanning & Beauty - on Allen Street, Shalesmoor.

Picture by Krown Tanning and Beauty shows damage to the Shalesmoor-based salon | Krown Tanning & Beauty

But now, the Allen Street salon has been forced to close temporarily - after yet another arson attack.

The third fire affecting the salons was set at the rear entrance of the shop on July 17.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it is treating all three fires as arson attacks.

A spokesperson said: “At 1.08am on July 17, we were called by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service to reports of a fire at a premises on Allen Street, Sheffield.

“SYFR and our officers attended the location. The fire caused damage to the premises, but no injuries were reported.

“Officers believe this incident may be linked to two previous incidents – a reported fire at the same premises on May 12, and another fire on the same date at a premises at Manor Park Centre.

“Both incidents on 12 May resulted in property damage with no injuries reported.

“It is believed all three fires were started deliberately, with enquiries ongoing to identify suspects.”

An image shared by Krown Tanning & Beauty showing crime scene investigators at their shop following a third deliberate fire for the business on July 17. | Krown Beauty

Owner Emma Louise Hamilton posted on her firm’s Facebook page on July 17: “In the early hours of this morning, I was woken by a call from South Yorkshire Police informing me that there has been a second targeted attack on my business at Allen Street.

“Unfortunately, due to the extent of the damage caused to the rear main entrance, the salon will be closed until further notice.

“This is truly heartbreaking — as a small business owner, it’s having a huge impact not only on myself, but also on all of my amazing staff. There’s clearly some sad people out there, but we won’t let them win.”

The outside wall of Krown Luxury Tanning & Beauty, on Allen Street, is adorned with a mural to owner Emma’s son - murder victim Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in 2018.

The premises on Allen Street bear a mural to Emma’s son Kavan Brisset, who was stabbed to death in an incident in the Langsett Walk area of Upperthorpe in August 2018.

The 21-year-old was fatally wounded after a group of men arranged a drug-deal and violence flared.

This week, Emma posted a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to Kavan and shared how she launched and named the Krown salon chain in his memory.

Kavan Brissett died after he was stabbed in Sheffield in 2018. | Submit

Emma wrote: “People often ask who the man on my salon wall is. This is him. My son Kavan My light. My why.

“His boxing name was King Kav. I couldn’t exactly name a tanning salon ‘King.’ So I came up with the name Krown.

“My son is never forgotten. He’s in everything I do, every step I take. His presence, his memory, and his love are part of who I am.”

She added: “This isn’t for views or sympathy my situation is what it is. I can’t change it, so I keep it moving. But I do want to talk about my business, and share a bit of vulnerability something I rarely do.

“So yes, I’ve felt the worst pain imaginable. And I still feel it every day.

“My salons are more than a business. They’re my heart, my healing, my way of honouring him. He’s part of the building, he’s in everything I do.

“He had the kindest soul, the biggest heart, the brightest smile. You see his smile before he even opened his mouth. He lit up every room wherever he went.

“I choose to honour him every day by pushing forward. He wouldn’t want me stuck in sadness. So I built something in his name. For him. For me. For my children.

“Most people know my story, it’s not a secret. But it’s also not something I talk about often.

“So when people wonder how I’m still standing, why I don’t break under pressure, or how I keep going through recent events…It’s because I’ve already survived the worst.

“I’ve felt pain that words can’t explain. I’ve lived through heartbreak that changed me forever.

“So no, I don’t want sympathy. Just understanding. This is why I say I’ve had worse. I’ve felt worse. I’ve been through worse. But I’m still here. Still standing. Still building. Still honouring him.”