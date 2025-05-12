A row of shops is in ruins this morning following a serious overnight blaze in a Sheffield district.

Three businesses have been outright destroyed in a fire at Manor Park Centre, in Manor, which emergency services are reportedly investigating as arson.

Three businesses at the end of a row of shops in Manor Park Centre, in Manor, have been destroyed in a serious fire. | National World

The shops’ owners gathered outside their gutted premises this morning (May 12). Several told The Star they arrived shortly after midnight to see their livelihoods go up in flames.

The fire spread rapidly through the three businesses - Krown Tanning & Beauty, Flowers & Gifts 2 Go, and N&D Salon - but was halted by a brick wall separating them from a neighbouring chip shop.

As the only business on the row with gas and vats of cooking oil, residents said they shuddered to think what would have happened if the chippy’s cookers had caught fire, although the roof of the takeaway was partly also damaged.

The fire spread quickly through the three businesses, but was halted by a brick wall separating it from a fish and chip shop next door. | National World

Until last night, the end of the row of shops was adorned with a painted façade proclaiming ’Manor Park Proud,’ which has now been brought crashing to earth.

The sheer damage can be seen behind the row of shops, and photos show how all three businesses have been irrevocably gutted.

The fire service said last night that six fire engines and one aerial platform vehicle were sent to what they described as an ‘industrial fire’ at Manor Park Centre, Sheffield.

Behind the row of shops, the damage to the three businesses is clear. | National World

In the early hours of this morning they urged people to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed if they lived nearby.

South Yorkshire Police remain at the scene today, and police tape could be seen cordoning off the area this morning.

A spokesperson said: “At 12.17am this morning, we were called by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a fire at Manor Park Centre.

“It is reported that a fire was started to the rear of a business premises and spread to three premises, causing significant damage to the properties. No injuries have been reported.

“It is believed that the fire was started intentionally, and officers have launched an arson investigation. Enquiries are ongoing to identify suspects.

“If you have information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 15 of May 12, 2025.”