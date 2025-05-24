Manor Park Centre: No arrests over arson attack that destroyed three Sheffield shops

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 24th May 2025, 06:00 BST

There have been no arrests over a devastating fire which destroyed three shops and ruined livelihoods.

It has been 12 days since three businesses at Manor Park Centre, Manor, were burned to the ground in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of May 12.

The fire spread quickly through the three businesses at Manor Park Centre, but was halted by a brick wall separating it from a fish and chip shop next doorThe fire spread quickly through the three businesses at Manor Park Centre, but was halted by a brick wall separating it from a fish and chip shop next door
The fire spread quickly through the three businesses at Manor Park Centre, but was halted by a brick wall separating it from a fish and chip shop next door | NW

The three shops - Krown Tanning & Beauty, Flowers & Gifts 2 Go, and N&D Salon - were gutted by the flames, which quickly spread from business to business and were only halted by a brick wall separating it from a fish and chip shop next door.

Now, nearly two weeks on, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed they are yet to make any arrests or charge anyone over the devastating blaze.

The fire took six fire engines and one aerial platform to extinguish.

Three businesses at the end of a row of shops in Manor Park Centre, in Manor, have been destroyed in a serious fire.Three businesses at the end of a row of shops in Manor Park Centre, in Manor, have been destroyed in a serious fire.
Three businesses at the end of a row of shops in Manor Park Centre, in Manor, have been destroyed in a serious fire. | National World

It also destroyed a painted façade at the end of the row of shops proclaiming ’Manor Park Proud,’ which was brought crashing to earth.

The sheer damage can be seen behind the row of shops, and photos show how all three businesses have been irrevocably gutted.

South Yorkshire Police said anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 15 of May 12, 2025.

