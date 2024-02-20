Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kavan Brissett was 21 years old when he was stabbed in a disturbance in the city in 2018.

Known family and friends as Kav, the aspiring boxer, who was a beloved son, brother and friend, was knifed in his chest after a group of men arranged a drug deal and violence flared.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He died in hospital four days later.

Kavan Brissett died after he was stabbed in Sheffield in 2018

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly six years on from the fatal stabbing, nobody has ever been charged with Kavan's murder.

His mum, Emma Hamilton, believes that people in the Langsett Walk area of Upperthorpe, where the stabbing took place, could hold vital information and she has urged them to come forward.

In a Facebook post yesterday, she wrote: "The public and people living in the area play a big part. It happened outside your living rooms and kitchens, you know and I know you seen something.

"What you seen could help. That information you're sitting on could help massively in this investigation. It's been six years in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need justice for Kav, it’s just not right or fair. Me and my family need to have closure to what happened that day and the circumstances surrounding his death.

"It’s 'out sight out mind' to some and the reality is nobody cares unless it’s one of their own. The last six years have shown me this. Cruel world we now live in.

"Information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers online so you don’t even have to go to the police.

Detectives investigating the death have named a man believed to hold vital information and a £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest was offered at one time, but Ahmed Farrah remains at large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, attended the Royal Hallamshire Hospital with facial injuries on the same night that Kavan was stabbed. He returned to hospital the following day for further treatment but then went to ground.

Police officers have served harbouring notices to his family, friends and acquaintances warning that anyone found shielding him faces arrest and prosecution.

Various tributes have been paid to Kavan over the years, including one from his family in which they said: "Kavan was just beautiful inside and out, he was polite and caring with the biggest heart and smile that anybody who met him would remember. He made the dullest times brighter just for being him.

"Our lives have changed forever without our Kav, so please help and allow us to put our beautiful Kavan to rest and give us some closure. We all deserve this."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14, 2018.