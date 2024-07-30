Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another year has passed without anyone being charged over the murder of an adored young Sheffield man.

Kavan Brissett was 21 years old when he was stabbed in an incident in the Langsett Walk area of Upperthorpe in August 2018. He died in hospital four days later.

Kavan Brissett was fatally stabbed in August 2018 | National World

With the sixth anniversary of the murder approaching, Kavan’s family and friends will spend it in the knowledge that nobody has been charged or prosecuted yet over the killing.

Kavan, a beloved son, brother and friend, was stabbed in his chest after a group of men arranged a drug-deal and violence flared.

Kavan Brissett died after he was stabbed in Sheffield in 2018 | Submit

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, attended the Royal Hallamshire Hospital with facial injuries on the same night that Kavan was stabbed. He returned to hospital the following day for further treatment but then went to ground.

Police officers have served harbouring notices to his family, friends and acquaintances warning that anyone found shielding him faces arrest and prosecution.

Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield believe Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information. Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, is believed to have been involved in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed. He turned up at hospital with injuries on the same night. If you see Farrah, call 999

Various tributes have been paid to Kavan over the years, including one from his family in which they said: “Kavan was just beautiful inside and out, he was polite and caring with the biggest heart and smile that anybody who met him would remember. He made the dullest times brighter just for being him.”

Following Kavan’s death, his heartbroken mum posted online: “As you know, knife crime is a mess in South Yorkshire. Knife crime can happen to anybody and anybody's family. I never ever expected this to ever happen to mine. Youths today need to realise that it isn't acceptable to carry knives. It takes one stab wound to kill.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14, 2018.