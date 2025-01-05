Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A protest was held outside a South Yorkshire Police station after officers shot a dog dead in Hillsborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The XL Bully, named Ghost, was killed by officers on December 7 near the junction of Dykes Hall Road and Dunnella Road after 999 was reportedly called claiming a woman had been bitten.

Protestors gathered outside Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield on January 4 over the shooting of a, XL Bully, Ghost, in early December 7, which they have called "unjustified." | National World

However, the incident has led to widespread condemnation by the Hillsborough community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends and family of Ghost’s owners told The Star they have seen “no evidence” from police that anyone was bitten or injured, and say the dog was a gentle animal with no history of aggression.

It is also understood the XL Bully’s body has not been released back to his family nearly a month after the shooting.

Ghost was shot on December 7 after reportedly getting loose in Dykes Hall Road Hillsborough, Sheffield. Protestors claim there is “no evidence” he bit anyone in the incident. | National World

As a result, more than 30 people protested outside Snig Hill Police Station on Saturday (January 4). They carried signs calling for “justice for Ghost” and claiming: “It’s not the truth until you show the proof.”

SYP previously confirmed on December 7 the woman “was not injured during the incident” and stated: “Given the significant risk posed, a decision was made to humanely dispatch the dog at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, protestors say there was “no justification” in Ghost’s death, and are calling for an end to using firearm officers to shoot dogs in South Yorkshire,

Signs made by protestors in support of Ghost. | National World

Sandra Odelga runs a Facebook group set up to support residents whose dogs are killed by police tactics.

At the protest, Sandra told The Star: “Its seems to me there was no justification here.

“We have seen no evidence anyone was bitten by Ghost that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re here because we want justice for Ghost. We want police to admit they unlawfully killed him and to get his body back.

“Dogs are members of the family too and the bereavement of losing them is as much as if you lost a family member.”

More than a dozen dogs have been shot dead by police in South Yorkshire in the past year.

In August, Ashley Taylor returned home after being arrested and released on suspicion of burglary to find officers had killed his two dogs, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Lotus and an American Bulldog named Prince. He found his staircase and bathroom riddled with more than 10 bullet holes were officers seemingly chased Prince through the house firing at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Mastiff was shot dead in Arbourthorne in October. after it reportedly injured three people. SYP released footage of the dog attacking the first victim within three days of the shooting.

And in September, a XL Bulldog cross was shot after it reportedly injured two men and a woman in Dinnington.

The Star asked South Yorkshire Police what evidence there was Ghost had injured anyone on December 7, why his body hadn’t been returned, and what the force has done in the past year to revisit their policy of using armed officers to destroy dogs.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Dangerous dogs continue to be an emerging threat to our communities and are placing unprecedented demand on our force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During 2024, over 1,000 people were injured by dogs across South Yorkshire and our priority remains to keep the public and officers safe.

“All our officers and staff within the control room have received training in safeguarding those living with or in the proximity of reported dangerous dogs. Our frontline officers have received additional training in responding to incidents involving dangerous dogs.

“Firearms officers and dog handlers have received specialised training in containing dangerous dogs as well as additional equipment.

“As a force, we have invested in equipment to assist in containing and seizing dogs and as part of our commitment to protecting the public and our officers in attendance, we are constantly reviewing our operation tactics, learning from other forces and sourcing equipment.”