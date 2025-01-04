This picture gallery includes details of the dogs’ names, personalities, as well as details of their needs.
Anyone interested in adoption any of the dogs pictured should contact the RSPCA directly.
1. Gorgeous dogs looking for their forever home
Each of the 8 dogs pictured here are looking for a forever home, after ending up at the RSPCA’s Sheffield Animal Centre | RSPCA
2. Beans, a black and white Shih Tzu crossbreed believed to be approximately two-years-old
The RSPCA says: "Beans is a very active inquisitive boy, who has endless amounts of energy, loves his toys, and sees everything as something fun. He loves to be up close and personal with you and will climb up onto your knee for fusses, cuddles and kisses!
"However Beans does have a few behaviours that need to be managed and worked alongside a behaviourist with - we will of course support any adopters with this. He is such a lovely boy, who saldy needs that bit of extra support, but in return he will shower you with love."
Beans perfect home is:
- Only pet - so no other animals
- Fully secure garden - 4ft minimum
- Adult only - no visiting children
- Quiet area - rural is ideal
- Low activity household - so minimal visitors
- Adopters must have experience of resource guarding | RSPCA
3. Ragetti, a sable coloured French Bulldog believed to be four-years-old
The RSPCA say: "Ragetti, has been through the wars since arriving with us a few months ago through no fault of his own.
"He came with a very sore eye, that required emergency surgery to remove, but he has not let this stop him or get him down, at all. He is a very resilient chap; and is such a fussy boy with people he is comfortable with.
"Being a French bull dog he sadly doesn’t come without a few health issues stapled to his breed. For this reason, we are looking for a flat faced experienced home or a family that have done extensive research and are comfortable managing and affording these for the rest of his life.
"More details on this will be given to potential matches, but he does suffer from skin allergies that require baths and regular ear cleaning.
"Despite all his medical procedures he has been nothing but a trooper throughout. Sadly, this has left him with reactivity towards strangers but he has been through a lot in the time he’s been with us.
"To help support Raggetti with this he is now fully muzzle trainined so, when he is in situations, he’s not comfortable with, he can be kept safe." | RSPCA
4. Fern, a brindle coloured Lurcher believed to be around seven-years-old
The RSPCA say: "From the begining Fern has been a little sweetheart and just wants to be everyones friend. Typical of her breed she doesn’t know her size and will try to be a lapdog.
"She is such a clever lady when she is engaged, she just wants to please :) She loves her tennis balls, and will play all day if you let her.
"When she is out and about, we have introduced Fern to other dogs and she has walked alongside calm dog friends while here.
"She can be a little picky when it comes to her walking pals, and so we feel, Fern would be better as the only pet in the home. So she can have all the love and attention she deserves.
"Fern just loves to be with her people and will smother you in affection, we think she would be ok to live with older, sensilble, dog savvy children who have experienced large dogs and a secure garden is a must." | RSPCA
