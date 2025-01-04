3 . Ragetti, a sable coloured French Bulldog believed to be four-years-old

The RSPCA say: "Ragetti, has been through the wars since arriving with us a few months ago through no fault of his own. "He came with a very sore eye, that required emergency surgery to remove, but he has not let this stop him or get him down, at all. He is a very resilient chap; and is such a fussy boy with people he is comfortable with. "Being a French bull dog he sadly doesn’t come without a few health issues stapled to his breed. For this reason, we are looking for a flat faced experienced home or a family that have done extensive research and are comfortable managing and affording these for the rest of his life. "More details on this will be given to potential matches, but he does suffer from skin allergies that require baths and regular ear cleaning. "Despite all his medical procedures he has been nothing but a trooper throughout. Sadly, this has left him with reactivity towards strangers but he has been through a lot in the time he’s been with us. "To help support Raggetti with this he is now fully muzzle trainined so, when he is in situations, he’s not comfortable with, he can be kept safe." | RSPCA