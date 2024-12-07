Shocked residents have told how a dog was shot dead by police marksmen on a Sheffield street this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that the dog, an XL Bully, had been shot because it posed a significant risk, after they had been called to the scene after it had bitten someone.

But friends and relatives of the owner say the dog, called Ghost, was a gentle animal which had no history of aggression.

The dog was shot close the zebra crossing, near the junction of Dykes Hall Road and Dunnella Road, in Hillsborough.

Police at the scene on Dykes Hall Road Hillsborough, Sheffield, after a dog was shot dead by police marksmen. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Police said in their statement: “We were called today (7 December) at 1.10pm following reports that a dog had bitten a woman in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield.

“The woman was not injured during the incident.

“Officers were sent to Dykes Hall Road and the dog, believed to be a bully type, became increasingly aggressive towards members of the public and our officers.

“Given the significant risk posed, a decision was made to humanely dispatch the dog at the scene.”

They said an investigation was ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the dog being ‘dangerously out of control’.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101. Quote incident number 446 of 7 December 2024 when you get in touch.

Residents in the area had reported seeing large numbers of police in the area in the afternoon.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said she thought dog had got out of a garden, but added that everyone who knew the dog regarded is as a non aggressive animal.

She said she heard a loud bang, and saw the dog had been shot.

“It was horrible,” she added. “I think there were children who saw what happened too, which is awful to think.”

Relatives who were on the scene after the incident said the owner of the dog was devastated by what had happened.

Officers remained on the scene for several hours.