Hours of heavy snow are on the way for Sheffield - but so are hours of heavy rain.

Large swaths of England are braced for a snow storm overnight, with an amber weather warning in place for huge parts of the North.

An amber weather warning for snow has been issued in Sheffield for the weekend of January 4-5, 2025. Here is the likelihood that it will settle. | Met Office, Damian N Emma Brownhill

The Met Office is predicting upwards of 40cm of snow for high and rural areas, and even say a risk of “blizzard conditions” is expected in the Pennines.

Widespread disruption is likely, with power cuts, major delays for all forms of travel, and rural communities being cut off by flurries all on the cards.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Thursday issued a rare amber ‘Cold-Health Alert’ for all parts of England until midday on Wednesday, January 8.

However, in Sheffield, the chances of a “snow day” are not likely.

Here is when snow will arrive in Sheffield this weekend (January 4-5)

The latest forecasts suggest snow will arrive in Sheffield from around 8pm tonight (January 4) and persist throughout the night, as well as intensifying on Sunday morning.

The Met Office's weather map forecasting the blanketing of snow expected across the North at midnight on January 5, 2025. | Met Office

Much of Sheffield can expect up to seven centimetres of snow this weekend, but rural and hilly areas can expect up to 30cm. At the most extreme, rural and highly-elevated areas like High Stones on the border with Derbyshire could see more than 40cm of snow and would likely be temporarily cut off.

However, a forecast for heavy rain has been moved forward from 9am, with a deluge now set to arrive from 6am - and persist for over 12 hours until 7pm.

It means the chances of Sheffield having a snow day, or even seeing the snow stick around until Monday, have been greatly reduced.

The chance of icy patches are also likely, as temperatures will also plummet to 0C on Sunday morning, although it will “feel like” -4C, according to The Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield?

Saturday, January 4 - A yellow weather warning for snow that was in place for nearly all of England starting on Saturday and lasting until Monday has been stepped down, and slimmed to the amber weather warning for snow on just Saturday and Sunday. In Sheffield, dry and clouded sunshine with low temperatures is forecast all day, with temperatures of around 2C. The chances of snow arriving from 8pm are increasing rapidly, and dry conditions will likely see it settle.

Sunday, January 5 - The worst of it. Freezing temperatures overnight that will ‘feel like’ -4C and greatly increase the chance of icy patches. But the forecast of heavy snow is now expected to only last until 6am, at which point heavy rain will arrive and persist until 7pm. It is not likely any snow is expected to settle until Monday as a result. Rain likely to be heaviest at noon. Maximum air temperature 2C but feeling very cold out.

Monday, January 6 - Chaotic, with scattered showers coupled with spells of clouded sunshine and rain and maximum temperature of 2C, with winds rising to 25mph.

What should I do during an amber weather warning for snow?

The amber weather warning has been issued because it is considered ‘very likely to cause medium-level impact’ on communities.

Although the snow is now likely to be washed away, it brings a chance of longer journey times and cancellations for those travelling by road, rail, air and ferry, according to the Met Office.

Sub-zero temperatures on most nights increases the chance of icy patches and frost to start most mornings in the next few days as well.

The Met Office says the snow is likely to cut off rural communities and brings the risk of power cuts, mobile phone coverage disruption, delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, and severe delays on roads that could lead to vehicles getting stranded.

It is advised not to drive in these conditions.

If you must travel, consider alternative modes of transport.

If you cannot avoid driving, use dipped headlights, accelerate gently, change up to a higher gear as soon as possible and use low revs. Starting in second gear is also advisable, and use a low gear to go downhill.

Consider preparing for a power cut now by prepping batteries, torches and power packs.

The Met Office’s advise states that if you become isolated in a rural area, keep your thermostat on at the same temperature day and night. To help prevent pipes from freezing, keep kitchen & bathroom cabinets doors open to allow warmer air to reach them.

Think of and help protect vulnerable people that you know including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone; they may need support with food and medical supplies.