Sheffield Wednesday fans spray staff on train with fire extinguisher ahead of Blackburn Rovers FC match
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rowdy Sheffield Wednesday fans brought a train to a halt on Sunday when they reportedly sprayed a conductor with a fire extinguisher.
Spectators were travelling to Lancashire ahead of a game with Blackburn Rovers FC on Sunday(April 21) when the Northern Rail service stopped in Bolton at 10.08am so police could step in.
Reportedly, a number of Owls fans set off the train’s on-board fire extinguishers on platforms and aimed them at members of staff.
A video shared online to the Instagram football page ‘fan.banter’ showed how the platform at Bolton was left wet with foam and dozens of passengers were made to get off a train.
British Transport Police said although the anti-social fans were “escorted away,” no one was arrested or charged.
Phil Jones, crime reduction manager with Northern, said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.
“Northern work tirelessly with partners throughout the football season to ensure the vast majority of travelling fans can reach matches in timely fashion.
“Unfortunately, there are a small number of those that always let down the majority.
“This type of behaviour causes disruption for everyone and we will work closely with British Transport Police to identify those responsible.”
Fans that made it to the Ewood Park stadium in time after the disruption got to see Sheffield Wednesdays beat Blackburn Rovers FC 3-1.