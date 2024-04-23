Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rowdy Sheffield Wednesday fans brought a train to a halt on Sunday when they reportedly sprayed a conductor with a fire extinguisher.

File photo. A Northern Rail service to Blackburn was stopped in Bolton on Sunday (April 21) after rowdy Sheffield Wednesdays fans sprayed train staff with a fire extinguisher.

Spectators were travelling to Lancashire ahead of a game with Blackburn Rovers FC on Sunday(April 21) when the Northern Rail service stopped in Bolton at 10.08am so police could step in.

Reportedly, a number of Owls fans set off the train’s on-board fire extinguishers on platforms and aimed them at members of staff.

A video shared online to the Instagram football page ‘fan.banter’ showed how the platform at Bolton was left wet with foam and dozens of passengers were made to get off a train.

British Transport Police said although the anti-social fans were “escorted away,” no one was arrested or charged.

Phil Jones, crime reduction manager with Northern, said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“Northern work tirelessly with partners throughout the football season to ensure the vast majority of travelling fans can reach matches in timely fashion.

“Unfortunately, there are a small number of those that always let down the majority.

“This type of behaviour causes disruption for everyone and we will work closely with British Transport Police to identify those responsible.”