There were memorable scenes at Ewood Park as Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters celebrated a monumental win against Blackburn Rovers.
The Owls were backed by a stunning away following with over 7,300 supporters roaring on Danny Rohl’s men as they boosted their chances of extending their stay in the Championship beyond a solitary season.
Goals from Josh Windass and Marvin Johnson coupled with a catastrophic own goal from hosts keeper Aynsley Pears helped Wednesday move out of the relegation zone for the first time since August and sparked joyous celebrations in the away end.
Although it has been a challenging season for the Wednesday faithful, packed out away ends have been a regular feature during the campaign - but how does the average away attendance compare to other clubs across the Championship?
