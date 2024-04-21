There were memorable scenes at Ewood Park as Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters celebrated a monumental win against Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls were backed by a stunning away following with over 7,300 supporters roaring on Danny Rohl’s men as they boosted their chances of extending their stay in the Championship beyond a solitary season.

Goals from Josh Windass and Marvin Johnson coupled with a catastrophic own goal from hosts keeper Aynsley Pears helped Wednesday move out of the relegation zone for the first time since August and sparked joyous celebrations in the away end.