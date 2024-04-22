Sheffield Wednesday have given themselves a chance of survival as they head into their last two games. The Owls pulled off a huge away win over relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers to climb out of the bottom three, but they face a task to remain there, given the fixtures they have remaining.

Still, Danny Rohl’s men have more than a fair chance of beating the drop, and few fans expected to be in this position based on the start to the season their side put together. Wednesday were once marooned at the bottom of the table, with Rohl making a huge impact after his arrival on October 13. But just how big an impact has he had? Here we put together a league table based solely on results since Rohl arrived at Hillsborough.