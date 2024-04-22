Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old Sheffield man who threatened to kill a man in a violent group robbery has been jailed.

In August 2023, Tyrese Tomlinson, of HMP Marshgate, was part of a group of men who approached a man sat in a parked car in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

The group brandished knives and threatened to kill the victim before telling him to get out of his car. The car, which was filled with personal and work items, was driven away by the gang with Tomlinson in the driver’s seat.

Tyrese Tomlinson, aged 19, from Sheffield. Tyrese has been jailed for his involvement in a violent robbery and the theft of a car.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how a month later, in September 2023, Tomlinson took another car. Officers later spotted the car on Elm Lane and a pursuit commenced.

Tomlinson posed “a significant risk” to other road users, driving erratically through red lights and at high speeds. The pursuit ended when the car began to fail and officers were successfully able to detain the teenager.

Detective Sergeant Tom Jordan, who is part of our Sheffield Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: "Tomlinson clearly had no thought about what impact his reckless behaviour could have had to other road users, after he failed to stop for our officers.

"I am pleased that the excellent work of our officers has meant another callous criminal has been put behind bars.”

Tomlinson pleaded guilty to robbery, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance. On April 12, 2024, he was sentenced to a total of four years in a young offenders institution at Sheffield Crown Court.