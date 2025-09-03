Hillsborough Tap: Sheffield pub describes Owl mural by artist Phlegm as 'cursed' after mystery 'theft'

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 05:45 BST
The ‘appalled’ owner of a Sheffield pub has told thieves to ‘enjoy’ a famous mural stolen from her premises, and labelled it as ‘cursed.’

Landlady Janine Lawson of The Hillsborough Tap, in Langsett Road, says her and her staff were “appalled” on Sunday (August 31) to find someone has taken a one-of-a-kind piece of street art from their security gate.

Landlady of The Hillsborough Tap, Janine Lawson, says she is "appalled" that someone would steal the owl half of a one-of-a-kind mural by Sheffield artist Phlegm from the side of her pub - and has laid a "curse" on the missing artpiece. | Dean Atkins S70 Media

The mural by famous Sheffield artist Phlegm depicts an odd-looking person giving an owl a piggy back in the well known painter’s signature style.

However, the unique piece was spoiled this week when someone ripped away the owl’s head and made off with it in the night.

“I am absolutely appalled to let you know that our art work from phlegm_art has been stolen,” wrote Janine in a post to the pub’s Facebook page on August 31.

“We went to significant effort and significant cost to have this piece placed in Hillsborough and now we are left with a gaping hole that we need to pay to have repaired.”

The complete mural - which, for Hillsborough, fittingly features an owl - was only revealed in July 2025. | Dean Atkins S70 Media

The landlady says she hopes the more people know about the distinctive cut-out owl, the better the chance it may be safely returned.

But as well as ask for anyone with information to come forward, Janine has ominously told whichever spoil sport took the art piece to “enjoy” it while they can.

“Whoever has done this you should be absolutely ashamed, not only stealing artwork that others enjoy but leaving costly damage for a small business to repair,” wrote Janine.

“I hope you enjoy it as it will be forever cursed.”

The Hillsborough Tap, on Langsett Road, Hillsborough. | S70 Media Dean Atkins

The mural is only two months old and was created by Phlegm in July 2025 along with three others in the Hillsborough area.

It is not the first time The Hillsborough Tap has been targeted by senseless vandalism.

In September 2024, the pub was forced to pay a £1,000 bill when an “idiot” pedestrian was seen on CCTV breaking their window for no reason before walking off.

