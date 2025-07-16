But delighted residents near a popular Sheffield shopping area have a new selection of works to look at by one of Sheffield’s most famous artists.

Four works by the artist Phlegm have appeared on walls near Hillsborough Corner in recent days, after the area’s ward Sheffield councillors put in some money from their local cash pot.

The result is a large work on the side of the Pro Barbers shop on Taplin Road, as well as smaller ones on the old Barclay’s Bank on Middlewood Road, and next to the Hillsborough Tap on Bradfield Road.

There is also a second, very small work on Taplin Road, in the shape of a small bird. You can see all four in the gallery below.

Toby Mallinson, one of the the ward councillors, said: “Like any art - some love it, including me, others less so. However, a nationally recognised artist does help put Hillsborough on the map. People will travel to see them.”

Among the fans of the new works, is Alic Rashid, owner of the Pro Barber shop, where one of the works has appeared.

He said he offered to give the artist a haircut while he was there.

He added: “It's been an amazing job and Phlegm is a famous guy. And he's done an amazing job, absolutely.

“He's done an amazing job, better than teenagers writing stuff, and it's good for the community. People love it, especially my customers.”

Customer Richard Perry added said he was a big fan of Phlegm, and so was his wife.

He said of the mural: “I can tell you, it really brings the place alive, you know. It makes a big difference to an area. It's fantastic work and you can't get enough of it. Hopefully a load of people will come around here and have a look at them.”

Resident Lisa Nield added: “I think it's brilliant to see them, to be honest. I think it really brightens up the community and the shops.

“It stops other people graffitiing on walls because it's something worth looking at.Absolutely brilliant. problem with them at all. They ought to put some more on.“

Barber shop - Alic Rashid with the new Phlegm mural on the side of his barbers, on Taplin Road.

Taplin Road - The big mural on Taplin Road

Bradfield Road - The mural next to the Hillsborough Tap, on Bradfield Road.

Middlewood Road - The mural on the old Barclay's Bank, on Middlewood Road.