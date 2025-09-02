Nearly 100 new homes approved near Meadowhall in Sheffield

Plans to build almost 100 new homes near Meadowhall in Sheffield have been given the green light by the city council.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has approved a proposal for a new housing estate on Tyler Street, which will include four blocks containing a total of 88 apartments.

According to planning documents, the development will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments—16 one-bedroom flats and 72 two-bedroom flats—providing accommodation for up to 160 people.

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service in February, the ground floor of each block will house car parking, bicycle storage, plant rooms, and bin stores. Additional open parking will be available both within and behind the site.

The plans include 83 car parking spaces, including designated disabled bays, along with nearly 100 cycle parking spaces.

Although the site currently lacks access for vehicles or pedestrians, the development will introduce new entry and exit points for cars via Tyler Street, along with gated pedestrian access and footpaths throughout the site.

During the public consultation phase, the council received six objections and 20 letters of support for the development.