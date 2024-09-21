Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent Sheffield pub is searching for the “idiot” who took two seconds to break their window and land them a £1,000 bill.

The Hillsborough Tap, Langsett Road, Hillsborough, has shared CCTV of the moment on September 14 when a man decided to cause a grand’s worth of damage to their premises and kept walking like it was nothing.

The Hillsborough Tap pub, in Langsett Road, Sheffield, has shared CCTV footage from the early hours of September 14 of a man "mindlessly" breaking their window before walking on like it was nothing, costing them up to £1,000 in damages. | Janine Lawson

Owner Janine Lawson says it is hard enough operating a small business without someone costing them hundreds of pounds “for no reason.”

The landlady said: “Do they understand the gravity of what they’ve done? It only took them a few seconds to destroy my weekend and cost us up to £1,000.

“You have to sell a lot of beer to cover the bill this will cause.”

The team at The Hillsborough Tap have made light of the damage by decorating the broken window with drawing of Billy Bullseye. | Janine Lawson

The footage taken at 12.30am on Saturday, September 14, shows the quiet and empty junction of Langsett Road and Holme Lane, when two men approach from Bradfield Road.

Without warning, one of the men steps towards the Hillsborough Tap’s window, breaks it with one punch, then carries on walking without breaking his stride.

Janine said: “Somebody called me the next morning to say what had happened. We searched through eight hours of CCTV to find the clip.

“It really is just mindless.”

At first, Janine did not publish the CCTV and only shared an appeal on The Hillsborough Tap’s Facebook page asking for whoever was responsible to own up to it.

However, after receiving no reply, now she has shared the footage and has contacted the police.

She said: “At first I just wanted whoever it was to come forward and pay for the damages. We’ve all done stupid things when we’re drunk, and we don’t have to get the police involved.

“But after some time, after no one came forward, I thought ‘you know what, they deserve for everyone to know they did this and they’re an idiot.

“I’m upset about it. You do end up taking it personally.

“We got a quote for the window saying it would cost up to £1,000. Thankfully, we’re got friends and neighbours who have offered to supply the glass and help fix it to reduce the cost.”

The Hillsborough Tap remains open for business. In the meantime, the team has decorated the broken window with a drawing of Billy Bullseye.