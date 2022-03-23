Here are the biggest court cases in Sheffield this week - in case you missed them

These defendants have all been jailed, following cases heard at Sheffield Crown Court over the last week. Top row, left to right: Natalie Mackay; Stewart Price. Bottom row, left to right: Daniel Haslam; Dale James Hutchinson

Stewart Price, Natalie Mackay and Lisa Beard

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 18 how Stewart Price, Natalie Mackay and Lisa Beard had been on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, when a male in their group asked a young woman for money.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said that despite agreeing to give them £2 the woman was sexually assaulted by Price, robbed by Mackay and then attacked by Beard.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told the defendants: “It happened in broad daylight here in the middle of Sheffield."

"The three of you at that time – and it had indeed been a fact of your lives for some time – were effectively down-and-out drug-users."

Price, aged 32, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to a sexual assault; Mackay, aged 42, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to robbery; and Beard, aged 36, of Erskine Crescent, Heeley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to affray after the incident on April 13, 2021.

Price also pleaded guilty to a series of offences committed across Sheffield including: a burglary at a Gap shop, from July, 2019; a burglary from an Ibis Hotel, from October, 2019; two thefts from vehicles on East Bank Road, from October, 2019; a burglary from Ponds Forge Arena, from April, 2020; threatening behaviour at Haymarket from November, 2020, as well as perverting the course of justice after giving a false name during his arrest in November, 2020.

Pictured is Dale James Hutchinson, aged 32, of Streetfield Crescent, Mosborough, Sheffield, who was sentenced during a Doncaster Crown Court hearing to six years and nine months of custody after he pleaded guilty to robbery, possessing a bladed article, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Judge Thomas sentenced Mackay to 35 months of custody and Price to 38 months of custody. Price has been made subject to the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

Beard was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Daniel Haslam

Daniel Haslam, aged 31, of Millhouses Lane, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, MDMA and cannabis drugs with intent to supply after police raided his rented home and found the drugs.

Wayne Garrity, aged 33, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, was part of a larger gang who subjected a mixed-race family to abuse in Barker’s Pool, before he attacked a man

Fatima Zafar, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court on March 18 that police executed a search warrant at around 2.40pm on May 22, 2020, and found £4,520 of cocaine, £2,140 of cannabis, and £1,295 of MDMA with drug paraphernalia, and although Haslam was not there his partner and her daughter were present.

The defendant returned to the address and left when he saw the officers but he later handed himself in at a police station.

Defence barrister Richard Barradell said Haslam was born into a good family but as soon as his father became aware of his son’s drug-addiction he stopped him having money, although he was not aware of the level of mess his son had got himself into.

Mr Barradell said Haslam’s home had been described as a “party house” where everyone ended up on Friday nights and the defendant ended up becoming addicted to drugs.

Judge David Dixon sentenced Haslam to four years of custody.

Dale James Hutchinson

Doncaster Crown Court heard on March 17 how Dale James Hutchinson, aged 32, of Streetfield Crescent, Mosborough, Sheffield, approached the taxi-driver near his address and pulled out a knife and following a struggle he took the taxi and was involved in several collisions.

Recorder Meghan Rhys told Hutchinson: “He was terrified he was going to be killed. You came up to him without hesitation and produced a large knife which you used to threaten him.”

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Hutchinson had pulled out a large kitchen knife and demanded to know where the money was but the complainant resisted and was slashed across his wrist as he was dragged out and the defendant fled in the vehicle.

Mr Bradshaw added Hutchinson collided with a stationary car and as the complainant hung on to the taxi the defendant collided with a garden fence but as the taxi-driver fell Hutchinson struck two more vehicles as he drove away.

Police spotted the taxi and after Hutchinson ran off towards Killamarsh the vehicle burst into flames, according to Mr Bradshaw, and when the defendant was detained by police he was found with the taxi-driver’s credit card, a Sat-Nav and keys taken from the car.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to robbery, possessing a bladed article, dangerous driving and driving without insurance after the incident on October 7, 2021.

Richard Barradell, defending, said Hutchinson has had a difficult background and he has had mental health issues linked to drug abuse and alcohol.

She sentenced Hutchinson to six years and nine months of custody and disqualified him from driving for 59 months allowing for the time the defendant is expected to spend in custody.

Fahima Ismail

Fahima Ismail, aged 25, of Wilfred Close, Darnall, Sheffield, was outside a Sainsbury’s store, on Hanover Street, when she was given £5 by a man before she asked for more money and stole his bank card as he tried to use a cash machine.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Rachael Harrison told Ismail: "You committed a robbery on October 1, 2020. The victim was treating you with kindness. You bothered him. You were relentlessly requesting money. You interfered with his attempt to take money from a cashpoint.”

Giles Bridge, prosecuting, said Ismail had told the complainant she needed food and water which is why he gave her £5 but she asked for £25 to catch a train home and she followed him to a cash machine.

Mr Bridge added that Ismail altered the cash machine screen so it dispensed £40 and she tried to grab the cash and then managed to grab his bank card and she told the complainant he could have the card back if he gave her cash.

During a further scuffle Ismail tried to get the complainant’s cash, according to Mr Bridge, before store staff managed to get the card back from the defendant.

Judge Harrison said: “This was a persistent attempt against a man who had offered her kindness.”

She also described Ismail as “a menace” before sentencing her to ten months of custody.

Wayne Garrity

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Wayne Garrity, aged 33, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, was part of a larger gang who subjected the mixed-race family to abuse in Barker’s Pool, before he attacked the man.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, told a previous hearing the victim and his partner and two daughters were subjected to racist abuse from the group before the man was punched and he and his family were pursued along Division Street.

During the latest court hearing on March 17, Recorder Anthony Hawks told Garrity: “You used violence in the incident by punching the man who was no threat to you. Punching him to the ground in a public place in front of his own children.”

Recorder Hawks previously said the group had been drinking and Mr Outhwaite had said one of the daughters was repeatedly insulted.

As the father urged the gang not to insult his daughter, Garrity punched him to the ground during the incident on June 13, 2020, according to Mr Outhwaite.

Mr Outhwaite said the family had been followed and intimidated and as the gang continued to abuse them they sought sanctuary in a shop doorway.

Recorder Hawks said: “Suffice to say it was a disgusting incident which brought shame on the city of Sheffield which prides itself on being a diverse and tolerant community.”

During the previous hearing, five others from Sheffield admitted using threatening behaviour including: David Hill, aged 28 at the time, of Skelton Grove; Luke Hodder, aged 29 at the time, of Burnaby Street; Brandon Moxon, aged 23 at the time, of Sicey Avenue; Iain Inkson, aged 57 at the time, of Stradbroke Road; and Hayley Holdsworth, aged 20 at the time, of Maltravers Crescent.

Recorder Hawks previously sentenced Hill, Hodder, Moxon and Inkson to three months of custody suspended for 18 months with a 90 day Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Programme. He also sentenced Holdsworth to a 12 month community order with a rehabilitation requirement.

Garrity pleaded guilty to affray and a further defendant Steven Carroll, aged 29, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said Garrity has viewed the case with regret and remorse and he has reduced his alcohol consumption and he has not been in trouble since the incident.