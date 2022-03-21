Sheffield drug-offender is jailed after police found thousands of pounds of drugs at his 'party house'

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 18 how Daniel Haslam, aged 31, of Millhouses Lane, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, MDMA and cannabis drugs with intent to supply after police raided his rented home and found the drugs.

Fatima Zafar, prosecuting, said police executed a search warrant at around 2.40pm on May 22, 2020, and found £4,520 of cocaine, £2,140 of cannabis, and £1,295 of MDMA with drug paraphernalia, and although Haslam was not there his partner and her daughter were present.

The defendant returned to the address and left when he saw the officers but he later handed himself in at a police station.

Daniel Haslam was sentenced to four years of custody

Ms Zafar said: "The defendant said he owed a lot of money to drug-dealers and how he was being made to look after their drugs in order to pay the debt he owed.”

Haslam, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs cocaine and MDMA with intent to supply and to possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply.

Defence barrister Richard Barradell said Haslam was born into a good family but as soon as his father became aware of his son’s drug-addiction he stopped him having money, although he was not aware of the level of mess his son had got himself into.

Mr Barradell said Haslam’s home had been described as a “party house” where everyone ended up on Friday nights and the defendant ended up becoming addicted to drugs.

Haslam’s father stated that things have changed for his son since the offending and he is now a trusted member of the family business again, according to Mr Barradell.

Mr Barradell also said Haslam’s father has paid off thousands of pounds of his son’s drug-debt and Haslam has been undergoing rehabilitation paid for by himself and his family.

Mr Barradell said: “He is ashamed and he is contrite and he makes it clear in his letter that he has let everybody down – his parents, his partner and his child. The defendant is a very chastened young man.”