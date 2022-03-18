Doncaster Crown Court heard on March 17 how Dale James Hutchinson, aged 32, of Streetfield Crescent, Mosborough, Sheffield, approached the taxi-driver near his address and pulled out a knife and following a struggle he took the taxi and was involved in several collisions.

Recorder Meghan Rhys told Hutchinson: “He was terrified he was going to be killed. You came up to him without hesitation and produced a large knife which you used to threaten him.”

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Hutchinson had pulled out a large kitchen knife and demanded to know where the money was but the complainant resisted and was slashed across his wrist as he was dragged out and the defendant fled in the vehicle.

Pictured is Dale James Hutchinson, aged 32, of Streetfield Crescent, Mosborough, Sheffield, who was sentenced during a Doncaster Crown Court hearing to six years and nine months of custody after he pleaded guilty to robbery, possessing a bladed article, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Mr Bradshaw added Hutchinson collided with a stationary car and as the complainant hung on to the taxi the defendant collided with a garden fence but as the taxi-driver fell Hutchinson struck two more vehicles as he drove away.

Police spotted the taxi and after Hutchinson ran off towards Killamarsh the vehicle burst into flames, according to Mr Bradshaw, and when the defendant was detained by police he was found with the taxi-driver’s credit card, a Sat-Nav and keys taken from the car.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to robbery, possessing a bladed article, dangerous driving and driving without insurance after the incident on October 7, 2021.

Richard Barradell, defending, said Hutchinson has had a difficult background and he has had mental health issues linked to drug abuse and alcohol.

Mr Barradell added: “He has a drink and drug problem and on the day of the incident he was intoxicated. He does not set out to take drugs. He takes drugs when he is drunk.”

Hutchinson had also lost his wallet which had contained an inheritance and he had thought the taxi-driver had his money, according to Mr Barradell.

Recorder Rhys said: “Taxi-drivers provide a valuable service to the public but the very nature of their job means that they are vulnerable.”