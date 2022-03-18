Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 11 how Fahima Ismail, aged 25, of Wilfred Close, Darnall, Sheffield, was outside a Sainsbury’s store, on Hanover Street, when she was given £5 by a man before she asked for more money and stole his bank card as he tried to use a cash machine.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Ismail: "You committed a robbery on October 1, 2020. The victim was treating you with kindness. You bothered him. You were relentlessly requesting money. You interfered with his attempt to take money from a cashpoint.”

Giles Bridge, prosecuting, said Ismail had told the complainant she needed food and water which is why he gave her £5 but she asked for £25 to catch a train home and she followed him to a cash machine.

Pictured is Fahima Ismail, aged 25, of Wilfred Close, Darnall, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to ten months of custody after she admitted taking a man's bank card during a robbery on Hanover Street, in Sheffield

Mr Bridge added that Ismail altered the cash machine screen so it dispensed £40 and she tried to grab the cash and then managed to grab his bank card and she told the complainant he could have the card back if he gave her cash.

During a further scuffle Ismail tried to get the complainant’s cash, according to Mr Bridge, before store staff managed to get the card back from the defendant.

The defendant gave ‘no comment’ answers to police and she refused to watch CCTV footage of the incident near the University of Sheffield so she had to be identified by the store security staff.

Ismail, who has convictions including theft, threatening behaviour, attempted robbery and burglary, pleaded guilty to the robbery which happened on October 1, 2020.

Judge Harrison said: “This was a persistent attempt against a man who had offered her kindness.”

She added: “You were clearly under the influence of something at the time. In interview you answered no comment and identification procedures had to take place.

"This was persistent and calculated behaviour by you.”