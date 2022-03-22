Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 18 how Stewart Price, Natalie Mackay and Lisa Beard had been on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, when a male in their group asked a young woman for money.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said that despite agreeing to give them £2 the woman was sexually assaulted by Price, robbed by Mackay and then attacked by Beard.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told the defendants: “It happened in broad daylight here in the middle of Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Natalie Mackay, aged 42, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 35 months of custody after she pleaded guilty to the robbery of a woman in Sheffield city centre.

"The three of you at that time – and it had indeed been a fact of your lives for some time – were effectively down-and-out drug-users.

"And there you were on the streets of Sheffield. You were more or less begging on the streets.”

Mr Outhwaite added Price groped the woman’s bottom after she had gone into a Post Office on Charles Street to exchange a £20 for change for the group.

And when the complainant returned to give them £2 Mackay took the money and asked for more before punching the woman in the head, striking her several times, biting her forearm and holding her by the throat to a wall as items were taken from her, according to Mr Outhwaite.

Pictured is Stewart Price, aged 38, of Fellbrigg Road, at Arbourthorne, Sheffield, who has been sentenced to 38 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to a series of offences including a burglary at GAP clothing, a burglary at The Ibis Hotel, two thefts from vehicles in East Bank Road, a burglary from Ponds Forge Arena, threatening behaviour, perverting the course of justice and a sexual assault.

Mr Outhwaite said as the complainant sought sanctuary in a shop she was pursued by Beard who set upon her until a city centre ambassador intervened.

Price, aged 32, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to a sexual assault; Mackay, aged 42, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to robbery; and Beard, aged 36, of Erskine Crescent, Heeley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to affray after the incident on April 13, 2021.

Price also pleaded guilty to a series of offences committed across Sheffield including: a burglary at a Gap shop, from July, 2019; a burglary from an Ibis Hotel, from October, 2019; two thefts from vehicles on East Bank Road, from October, 2019; a burglary from Ponds Forge Arena, from April, 2020; threatening behaviour at Haymarket from November, 2020, as well as perverting the course of justice after giving a false name during his arrest in November, 2020.

James Baird, defending Price, said: “All of his offending has its roots in an addiction to drugs and alcohol and occasional spice. He has been using drugs since the age of 16 and he is now 38 years old.”

Mr Baird added: “At the moment his resolve is high and he wants to put matters behind him and wants to get out of prison as soon as possible and get a job and make something of his life.”

Richard Davies, defending Mackay, said she has had a serious addiction to drugs and has previous convictions including thefts but she had not committed any offending like this before.

Judge Thomas pointed put Mackay’s robbery was the most serious offence and her victim had been a “generous-hearted young woman”.

He sentenced Mackay to 35 months of custody.

Judge Thomas also sentenced Price to 38 months of custody and he has been made subject to the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.