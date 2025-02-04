Harvey Willgoose: Friends gather at Bramall Lane to pay tribute to boy, 15, stabbed to death at school

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 4th Feb 2025, 07:50 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 07:54 BST
Friends gathered at Bramall Lane last night to remember a young Sheffield United fan stabbed to death at school yesterday.

Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, was fatally stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield yesterday.

Most Popular

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at his schoolplaceholder image
Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at his school | Facebook

Despite the best efforts of medics and staff at the school, Harvey could not be saved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His death triggered a murder probe, with a 15-year-old boy arrested yesterday and held in police custody.

Tributes left for Harvey Willgoose at Bramall Lane last nightplaceholder image
Tributes left for Harvey Willgoose at Bramall Lane last night | Alastair Ulke

The incident also resulted in the school being placed into lockdown while the incident was ongoing.

Today, the school is a murder scene. It is closed for students while police enquiries continue.

Harvey’s devastated friends gathered at Bramall Lane last night - the home of his beloved Sheffield United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The young SUFC fan was well known among fellow supporters for travelling up and down the country to watch the Blades.

Shirts from both sides of the city have been left there alongside a number of floral tributes.

Sheffield United fans have been asked to take part in a minute’s applause on the 15th minute of the game against Portsmouth on Saturday.

A friend posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Please can we give one of my best mates a clap of honour on the 15th minute on Saturday to remember him ... Big Blade who followed his team up and down the country [and] wouldn’t turn a game down for the Blades.”

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice