Friends gathered at Bramall Lane last night to remember a young Sheffield United fan stabbed to death at school yesterday.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, was fatally stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield yesterday.

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at his school | Facebook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death triggered a murder probe, with a 15-year-old boy arrested yesterday and held in police custody.

Tributes left for Harvey Willgoose at Bramall Lane last night | Alastair Ulke

The incident also resulted in the school being placed into lockdown while the incident was ongoing.

Today, the school is a murder scene. It is closed for students while police enquiries continue.

Harvey’s devastated friends gathered at Bramall Lane last night - the home of his beloved Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young SUFC fan was well known among fellow supporters for travelling up and down the country to watch the Blades.

Shirts from both sides of the city have been left there alongside a number of floral tributes.

A friend posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Please can we give one of my best mates a clap of honour on the 15th minute on Saturday to remember him ... Big Blade who followed his team up and down the country [and] wouldn’t turn a game down for the Blades.”