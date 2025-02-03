Football fans have been asked to pay tribute to a 15-year-old stabbed to death at All Saints School.

Sheffield United fans have been asked to take part in a minute’s applause during this weekend’s home clash with Portsmouth in memory of a 15-year-old Blades supporter who was tragically stabbed to death at school earlier today. The boy was stabbed in an incident at All Saints High School on Granville Road shortly after midday today [Monday].

The boy sadly passed away a short time later and was later named online as Harvey Willgoose, who was said in tributes on social media to have followed the Blades up and down the country. Tributes were left in his memory outside United’s Bramall Lane stadium, with a shirt of the Blades’ city rivals next to a United one and a number of bunches of flowers.

A friend of Harvey posted on X: “Please can we give one of my best mates a clap of honour on the 15th minute on Saturday to remember him ... Big Blade who followed his team up and down the country [and] wouldn’t turn a game down for the Blades.”

Friends of Harvey have also spread the word to Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion supporters over a similar tribute at the Owls’ weekend game at the Hawthorns.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after Harvey tragically passed away. Speaking at a press conference at South Yorkshire Police’s headquarters in Carbrook, the force’s assistant chief constable Lindsey Butterfield said: “At 12.17pm, the emergency services were called to All Saints Catholic High School.

“A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, he sadly died a short time later. Our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the wider school community.”

All Saints school will remain closed tomorrow [Tuesday] with pupils and staff directly affected by the tragedy to be offered counselling and support services. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our student who we lost today and his family,” wrote All Saints headteacher Sean Pender in a message to parents after Harvey’s death was confirmed. “Please remember them and our whole school community in your thoughts and prayers.”