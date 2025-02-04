The police probe into the fatal stabbing of a Sheffield teenager is continuing this morning - amid calls for better security at schools.

Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield yesterday.

Another teenage boy, also 15, was arrested on suspicion of murder and held in police custody yesterday while detectives pieced together the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Police cordoned off the area outside All Saints Catholic High School yesteray after the stabbing | Harry Harrison

Yesterday, Assistant Chief Constable Assistant Lindsey Butterfield, of South Yorkshire PoIice, described Harvey’s death as a “tragedy.”

She said “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has sadly lost his life, his friends and the whole school community.

“We know that what has happened will cause significant distress and concern and our officers will remain on scene and in the local area to offer reassurance to parents, staff and local residents as our investigation continues.

News of the fatality has led to mounting calls for better security at schools to prevent weapons from getting in.

Concerned parents and members of the community have posted their views online.

Ray Bartles said: “About time police installed metal detectors and scanners at a schools to check pupils for knives.”

Bob Jackie South added: “Need to search the students before they enter school. R.I.P young man.”

SYRS posted: “This is a very sad day for all Sheffield's law abiding citizens and especially for the boy's family, our condolences to the family.

“To stop this happening again the British government needs to make a new law which allows all children to be searched before entering any school, any child who is found to be carrying a knife or gun would be handed over to the police immediately.

“Our government needs to protect all our schools to make sure they don't become like those in the USA where knife and gun crimes are ripe.”

Andy Davies added: “Think we're going to have to have metal detectors in schools.”

Andrea Wood added: “So, so sad. Sending condolences to all the family, heartbreaking news. It's not safe to even send your children to school.

“All students need to be checked when entering the school for the safety of others.”

Zoe Kelly said: “Prayers for his poor family The community of Sheffield should come together and demand change and increased measures by authorities to address knifecrime immediately.

“Together we need to fight this!!!! How many more of our children have to die before we stand up!!!”

Hayley Parkin said: “ Get a petition going for detectors in all schools cos this extremely getting out of hand...kids are not even safe to go school nowadays.”

Marcia Lord added: “ This is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the family. Schools will soon have to have install metal detectors like airports and staff will have to wear body cam. Kids aren't allowed to be kids anymore. We live in a world of violence.”

Anyone with information should call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 327 of February 3, 2025.