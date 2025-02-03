A 15-year-old boy stabbed in an incident at a Sheffield school this afternoon has sadly died, police confirmed a few minutes ago.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy was stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, which took place shortly after midday today (Monday, February 3, 2025).

It has now been confirmed that the boy lost his fight for life a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy was stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, which took place shortly after midday today (Monday, February 3, 2025). It has now been confirmed by ACC Lindsey Butterfield of South Yorkshire Police that the boy lost his fight for life a short time later | Harry Harrison

Another 15-year-old boy is currently being held for murder.

Speaking from South Yorkshire Police headquarters in Carbrook, Sheffield seconds ago, ACC Lindsey Butterfield confirmed that the boy, who has not officially been named, has passed away.

“It is with great sadness I share with you today that a teenage boy has died, following a stabbing at a Sheffield school”

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the wider school community,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACC Butterfield continued: “At 12.17pm, the emergency services were called to All Saints Catholic High School.

“A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, he sadly died a short time later.”

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

“We know what has happened will cause significant distress, and concern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACC Butterfield said she wanted to reassure members of the community that officers will remain in the local area.

She continued by saying that while the investigation is in the ‘early stages,’ detectives are ‘working at pace to build up a picture’ of the events that led to the boy’s death.

“We hope you will be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this, and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating circumstances.

Read More All Saints School: Pictures and video show police on the scene after stabbing at Sheffield school

“We would therefore ask you to avoid speculation, and sharing content which could be distressing to them, and detrimental to our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask anyone with any information that they believe could assist us to get in touch.”

ACC Butterfield responded to questions concerning whether the boy arrested has previously been known to the force ‘through knife crime’ or whether another lockdown incident at the school was ‘for the same reasons’.

In response to both questions, ACC Butterfield said the investigation is in the ‘very, very early stages,’ which for now, is focused on the ‘here and now’.

Granville Road remains closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, and police are asking people to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at All Saints were reportedly allowed to leave in small groups from around 2.45pm.

School pupils at the neighbouring Seven Hills School, also located on Granville Road, were also subject to lockdown proceedures for a number of hours.

Information can be shared with police online here, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 327 of February 3, 2025.