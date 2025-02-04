Harvey Willgoose: Flowers gather and candles burn overnight outside Sheffield secondary school for boy, 15
The 15-year-old Sheffield United fan was allegedly stabbed to death in a major incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, at around 12.15pm on February 3.
All Saints will be closed until at least Thursday, but the school gates were still busy in their own way this morning.
The shocking incident has brought the national press to Sheffield, with PM Keir Starmer delivering a comment on the stabbing last night, and TV cameras lined the school entrance this morning.
Floral tributes are piling up, and a candle appears to have burned overnight while a balloon fixed to the gates flutters in place. Cards and written dedications have been left by friends, family and teachers.
Inside the gates, police officers can be seen examining hallways and classrooms through the school’s lit windows. In particular, police tape has have been raised inside what appears to be a computer lab that can be seen from the road.
It is not yet known if the school intends to make a statement at the gates over Harvey’s death, and there has been no update from South Yorkshire Police overnight on if the 15-year-old in custody has been charged.
She posted: “My heart is broken into a million pieces. I love you so much Harvey.
“Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could.”
Elsewhere, flowers and football shirts have also been left in the main car park of Bramall Lane football ground.
South Yorkshire Police has called for residents not to speculate on the case.