The sister of a teenage boy stabbed to death at school has paid tribute to her beloved brother.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield yesterday.

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at school | Facebook

Another 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and spent the day in police custody as detectives investigated the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey’s sister, Sophie, has used Facebook to pay a heart-wrenching tribute to her younger brother.

She posted: “My heart is broken into a million pieces. I love you so much Harvey.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could.”

Harvey’s friends have also turned to social media to pay their respects to the teen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them is friend Cole Johnson, who posted: “Rest easy my bro, absolute heartbroken.”

Tributes left for Harvey Willgoose at Bramall Lane last night | Alastair Ulke

Pals also gathered at Bramall Lane last night, where Harvey was a regular watching Sheffield United.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 327 of February 3, 2025.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.