Harvey Willgoose: Devastated sister of stabbing victim says "my heart is broken into a million pieces"

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:49 BST
The sister of a teenage boy stabbed to death at school has paid tribute to her beloved brother.

Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield yesterday.

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at schoolplaceholder image
Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at school | Facebook

Another 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and spent the day in police custody as detectives investigated the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Harvey’s sister, Sophie, has used Facebook to pay a heart-wrenching tribute to her younger brother.

She posted: “My heart is broken into a million pieces. I love you so much Harvey.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could.”

Harvey’s friends have also turned to social media to pay their respects to the teen.

Among them is friend Cole Johnson, who posted: “Rest easy my bro, absolute heartbroken.”

Tributes left for Harvey Willgoose at Bramall Lane last nightplaceholder image
Tributes left for Harvey Willgoose at Bramall Lane last night | Alastair Ulke

Pals also gathered at Bramall Lane last night, where Harvey was a regular watching Sheffield United.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 327 of February 3, 2025.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.

