A fundraising campaign has been launched for the family of the Sheffield schoolboy who died after a tragic stabbing at his school.

A well wisher has set up a page on the crowdfunding platform Go Fund Me to raise money for the funeral of teenager Harvey Willgoose.

Harvey, aged 15, died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield yesterday.

Jenna Hitchcock, who is organising the fundraiser, explained why she had set up the site, which she hopes will raise £5,000 towards the costs.

She said: “I can't imagine what Harvey's parents are going through right now.

“I'm setting up this page just to try and give them one less thing to worry about.

“The whole community and country are in shock.

“The funds raised will help with the cost of the funeral. Please let's give Harvey the send off he deserves. Any amount will truly be appreciated.

“Harvey's life was tragically taken at school where we all think our children are safe.”

By 10am this morning, £270 had already been pledged to the appeal, with 16 people having donated. The fundraising page can be found here.

Loved ones have paid tribute to Harvey, with messages in his memory having appeared on social media, including from members of his devastated family.

Friends of Harvey also gathered at Bramall Lane last night, where he was a regular watching Sheffield United. Tributes to him have been left outside the ground.

South Yorkshire Police’s investigation remains ongoing. Officers were still at All Saints School on Granville Road today, and the school remains closed while the investigation continues.

Flowers and tributes have been left outside the school.

It is not known when the school will reopen for lessons.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 327 of February 3, 2025.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.