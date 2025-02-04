Harvey Willgoose: Petition launched following tragic death of Sheffield schoolboy
A call to ‘Increase Sentencing Laws for Knife Crime’ has been signed by more than 500 people, less than 24 hours after 15-year-old Harvey was fatally stabbed at All Saints School, Granville Road.
It was launched by Scott Cain, who said he wanted to push the government to introduce stricter sentences for knife crime.
He wrote: “This tragedy underlines the stark reality of a failing system - knife crime is inadequately punished in our society.
“We must fight for stricter sentences, deterring individuals from participating in such violent acts and helping prevent other families from experiencing my pain.
“Our goal should not only be to instill fear of punishment but also to make carrying a knife socially unacceptable.
“Tougher sentencing is a significant step towards deterring and decreasing knife crime, thus saving young lives wasted too soon due to this violent crime.”
Signatory Michael Owers said: “A greater deterrent is needed as deaths of children due to knife crime continue at a wholly unacceptable rate.”
Sarah Baines wrote: “Enough is enough, too many people losing their lives.”
Woody Woodward: “10 years automatic if caught with any weapon!!”
Jill Francis said: “Enough is enough. Coming from someone whose family went through the same thing. It's time for a harsher justice system. Fly safe lad UTB.”
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged over the murder of Harvey Willgoose.
He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court today.