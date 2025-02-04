Watch: Priest describes “deep impact” of death of Harvey Willgoose on close-knit Beighton, Sheffield
A village priest has spoken of the impact the death of schoolboy Harvey Willgoose will have for “days, weeks and years” to come.
Rev Daniel Hartley, priest-in-charge at St Mary’s, Beighton, said he was “well loved” and his death would be felt very deeply in his home village.
Love hearts, a ‘15’ in balloons and flowers have been left at Beighton Sports and Leisure Club where his mum Caroline works.
Watch our video from a village in shock.
Harvey, aged 15, died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, yesterday.