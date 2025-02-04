Watch: Priest describes “deep impact” of death of Harvey Willgoose on close-knit Beighton, Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Feb 2025, 12:49 BST
A village priest has spoken of the impact the death of schoolboy Harvey Willgoose will have for “days, weeks and years” to come.

Rev Daniel Hartley, priest-in-charge at St Mary’s, Beighton, said he was “well loved” and his death would be felt very deeply in his home village.

Love hearts, a ‘15’ in balloons and flowers have been left at Beighton Sports and Leisure Club where his mum Caroline works.

Watch our video from a village in shock.

Harvey, aged 15, died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, yesterday.

