Dramatic video shows the moment police arrested a suspect at gunpoint after an alleged armed robbery in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It shows officers pointing what appears to be a machine gun at a suspect, before he is brought out of the car and made to lie on the pavement, face down, with his hands behind his back.

A man was arretsed at gunpoint in Broom, Rotherham, after a robbery was reported in Tinsley, Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

The incident came after South Yorkshire Police had received a 999 call describing an alleged armed robbery at gunpoint in Tinsley, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were told the victim had been driving his car when someone stepped out in front of his vehicle before leaning into his window and removing the key from his ignition.

He was then said to have shown the victim what he believed to be a firearm, before ordering him to get out of his car.

They claimed the suspect then drove the car away leaving the victim stranded in the street.

Armed police were sent out to find the stolen vehicle and stop the driver and any passengers in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After tracking it down and pursuing it, police brought the car to a stop in the Broom, Rotherham, just 25 minutes after the initial call was received.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and brought into custody.

Following a search of the suspects and the car, no gun was found.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing following the incident, which happened on Tuesday, October14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Jon Greaves said: "Our armed officers are trained professionals and ready to respond in real time to threats involving dangerous weapons on our streets.

"Incidents of this nature are treated extremely seriously in order to protect the public who can expect a swift response in apprehending those suspected of being involved in gun crime or associated serious criminality, including robberies.

"From the moment the call was received, officers on the ground liaised with call handlers to quickly track down the vehicle and bring it to a stop, preventing any further harm or risk of harm to the public.

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who pose a danger to our communities and react swiftly to reports of anyone suspected of being armed with a dangerous weapon."