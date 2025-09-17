Knife and gun crime: The 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods with most incidents involving weapons on their streets

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 07:15 BST

Police figures show the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most people found carrying weapons.

We have taken the latest official figures from Police UK, and ranked them by order, based on the 70 neighbourhoods which the city is divided into in the statistics.

You can see the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most incidents of possession of weapons in the gallery below.

The figures do not state the sort of weapons involved, so it cannot be said how many incidents were gun crime or knife crime.

They are based on the 12 month total of neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of weapons, and as a rate per 1,000 residents. We have also included the overall number of incidents in that area.

They are from the period from June 2024 until May 2025.

Sign up for our newsletter today, where we bring you all of the breaking news and recent stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire

The area with the largest number is listed last.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Take a look at the gallery below.

These are the 22 worst neighbourhoods in Sheffield when it comes to people carrying weapons, according to police. Photo: Rainer Fuhrmann - stock.adobe.com

1. Possession of weapons

These are the 22 worst neighbourhoods in Sheffield when it comes to people carrying weapons, according to police. Photo: Rainer Fuhrmann - stock.adobe.com | Rainer Fuhrmann - stock.adobe.com Photo: Rainer Fuhrmann - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park saw 1.6 reports of incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the joint 21st worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 10 Photo: Google

2. Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park - 21st=

Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park saw 1.6 reports of incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the joint 21st worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 10 Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Woodthorpe saw 1.6 reports of incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the joint 21th worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 18 Photo: Google

3. Woodthorpe - 21th =

Woodthorpe saw 1.6 reports of incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the joint 21th worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 18 Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs saw 1.8 reports of incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the joint 19th worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 12 Photo: Google

4. Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs - 19th =

Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs saw 1.8 reports of incidents of possession of weapons per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the joint 19th worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 12 Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Gun crimeSheffieldResidents
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice