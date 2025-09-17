We have taken the latest official figures from Police UK, and ranked them by order, based on the 70 neighbourhoods which the city is divided into in the statistics.
You can see the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most incidents of possession of weapons in the gallery below.
The figures do not state the sort of weapons involved, so it cannot be said how many incidents were gun crime or knife crime.
They are based on the 12 month total of neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of weapons, and as a rate per 1,000 residents. We have also included the overall number of incidents in that area.
They are from the period from June 2024 until May 2025.
The area with the largest number is listed last.
The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.
The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.
Take a look at the gallery below.