The Star has looked at the figures, and can now reveal the safest neighbourhoods in Sheffield when it comes to robberies, according to latest police figures.

The figures are divided into 70 neighbourhoods, and these are the ones with the lowest number of robberies according to Police UK figures.

Robbery is when someone steals something from a person or place by force or threat of force, for example threatening to assault them if they don’t hand valuables over. It could happen in the street or in a building, like a shop.

In each case, the ranking is based on the number of robberies per 1,000 residents in that neighbourhood. It those are level, we looked at the overall today of robberies in that area.

The Star has taken those figures and created a gallery showing which parts of the city those figures suggest you are least likely to be robbed. The figures relate to a 12 month period from March 2024 to February 2025.

The figures are based on where the robberies occurred, not where the crime was reported from.

We have listed the 21 neighbourhoods in the city with the fewest reported robberies in the gallery below, with the largest number of robberies per person at top, and the area with the fewest number listed last.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

2 . Bents Green & Millhouses - 20th = 20th = : Bents Green & Millhouses had 0.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of four overall. Photo: Google Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Birley - 20= 20th = : Birley had 0.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of four overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Upper Stannington & Loxley - 19th 19th: Upper Stannington & Loxley had 0.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between March 2024 and February 2025; and a total of three overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales