These are the 27 worst neighbourhoods in Sheffield for robberies

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 05:15 BST

The worst Sheffield neighbourhoods for robberies have been revealed.

We have put together a gallery showing the 27 parts of the city which saw the most robberies per head of population

You can see all 27 in the countdown from 27th worst, to the worst overall, below.

Robbery is a crime where someone steals something from a person or place by force, or threat of force, for example threatening to beat them up them if they don’t hand valuables over. It could happen in the street or in a building, like a shop, or even in a park.

We have used Local Insight figures, based on official South Yorkshire Police numbers, which break down robberies in the city into 70 specific neighbourhoods.

In each case, the ranking is based on the number of robberies per 1,000 residents in that neighbourhood. If they are the same figure, we then looked at the total robberies in that area overall, which we have also listed.

The figures relate to a 12 month period from December 2023 to November 2024. They are based on where the robberies occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and the figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Gallery shows the 27 Sheffield neighbourhoods which recorded the most robberies last year. Photo: National World

1. Worst places for robberies

27th: Hackenthorpe had 1.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between December 2023 and November 2024; and a total of six overall. Photo: Google

2. 27th: Hackenthorpe

26th: Westfield & Waterthorpe had 1.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between December 2023 and November 2024; and a total of nine overall. Photo: Google

3. 26th: Westfield & Waterthorpe

25th: Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs had 1.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between December 2023 and November 2024; and a total of eight overall. Photo: Google

4. 25th: Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs

