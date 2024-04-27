Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have stepped up patrols near the site of a Sheffield shooting, as investigations continue today.

Officers have been on the streets in and around Gresley Road, Lowedges, after several gunshots were reported as being fired at a house on the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Highly visible proactive patrols are taking place in the Gresley Road area over the course of the next few days following the launch of an investigation into reports of multiple gunshots fired at a family home in the area.

Police patrolling Lowedges after the shooting. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

“Officers are in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public and local residents. Please do stop our officers to talk them if you have any concerns, they are there to support you.” “We are continuing to carry out enquiries, including visits to people who live in the area and trawls of local CCTV systems. “

Police were called at 10.38pm on Wednesday (24 April 24 ) after gun shots were heard, with armed police sent to the scene in response.

Officers said that ‘evidence consistent with a firearms discharge’ was found outside an address in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Lowedges on Wednesday, immediately after the shooting

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Slater, from the South Yorkshire Police Armed Crime Team is calling on anyone who saw the incident or anyone with information or footage to contact police if they have not done already Call 101, quoting incident number 1002 of April 24, 2024.

You can also submit information to us online via our new website on https://orlo.uk/KWpnR

You can submit information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police had earlier said that the family who live at the property which was targeted, and had four bullet holes through the front window, has been offered support.

Det Ch Insp Slater previously described the shooting as a terrifying and worrying incident adding it was only by luck that nobody was injured.

He said: “What makes this incident even more shocking is that when the shots were fired, multiple children under the age of 10 were asleep inside the property.