Gresley Road shooting: Police on streets of Lowedges as Sheffield shooting investigation moves forward
Police have stepped up patrols near the site of a Sheffield shooting, as investigations continue today.
Officers have been on the streets in and around Gresley Road, Lowedges, after several gunshots were reported as being fired at a house on the street.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Highly visible proactive patrols are taking place in the Gresley Road area over the course of the next few days following the launch of an investigation into reports of multiple gunshots fired at a family home in the area.
“Officers are in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public and local residents. Please do stop our officers to talk them if you have any concerns, they are there to support you.” “We are continuing to carry out enquiries, including visits to people who live in the area and trawls of local CCTV systems. “
Police were called at 10.38pm on Wednesday (24 April 24 ) after gun shots were heard, with armed police sent to the scene in response.
Officers said that ‘evidence consistent with a firearms discharge’ was found outside an address in the street.
Detective Chief Inspector Tony Slater, from the South Yorkshire Police Armed Crime Team is calling on anyone who saw the incident or anyone with information or footage to contact police if they have not done already Call 101, quoting incident number 1002 of April 24, 2024.
You can also submit information to us online via our new website on https://orlo.uk/KWpnR
You can submit information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police had earlier said that the family who live at the property which was targeted, and had four bullet holes through the front window, has been offered support.
Det Ch Insp Slater previously described the shooting as a terrifying and worrying incident adding it was only by luck that nobody was injured.
He said: “What makes this incident even more shocking is that when the shots were fired, multiple children under the age of 10 were asleep inside the property.
"To think that innocent children could have been caught in the crossfire of this is beyond our comprehension and I want the public to know that we are working relentlessly to find the perpetrator of this awful crime."