Police have confirmed that young children were inside the property which was shot at in Sheffield last night (April 24).

An investigation has been launched after multiple gunshots were fired at the family home in Lowedges while multiple children under the age of 10 were asleep upstairs.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder.

A number of flats in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, Sheffield were cordoned off this morning (April 25) with residents reporting there were sounds of gunshots overnight.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 10.38pm last night following reports of a firearms discharge in Gresley Road in the Lowedges area of Sheffield.

“Armed officers were immediately deployed to the scene, with evidence consistent with a firearms discharge found outside an address in the street.

“A cordon has been put in place to allow for detailed forensic examination of the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area to reassure members of the community.”

The family who live at the property which was targeted, and has four bullet holes through the front window, has been offered support.

Crime scene investigators point at bullet holes in windows of a flat on Lowedges Road, Sheffield.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Slater said: "This was a terrifying and worrying incident and it was only by luck that nobody was injured as a result of this reckless and irresponsible behaviour.

“We are putting lots of resources into piecing together the circumstances of this incident and finding the person responsible for pulling the trigger.

"What makes this incident even more shocking is that when the shots were fired, multiple children under the age of 10 were asleep inside the property.

"To think that innocent children could have been caught in the crossfire of this is beyond our comprehension and I want the public to know that we are working relentlessly to find the perpetrator of this awful crime."

The closed pathway runs in front of a set of flats at the corner of Lowedges Road and Greasly Road.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information or footage to get in touch.

DCI Slater added: “It's vital that anyone with information gets in touch with us immediately. Even the smallest piece of information could prove to be a crucial piece of the jigsaw and we know just how important this kind of intelligence is when it comes to solving these kinds of cases.”

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone in the Gresley Road area who may have seen people in the area at the time, or who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident (just before 10:38pm, April 24).

Highly visible proactive patrols will take place in the Gresley Road area over the course of the next few days.

Anyone with concerns will be able to speak to officers while they are in the community.

DCI Slater added: "Our stance on gun crime is clear. It will not be tolerated here in South Yorkshire and the person responsible for this horrific attack on a family home will be dealt with by the full force of the law."

Anyone with information about this incident should call us on 101, quoting incident number 1002 of 24 April 2024.