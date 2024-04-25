Lowedges shooting: Video captures police and CSI after gun fired at flats on city estate

Video footage has captured the scale of a police operation in Lowedges this morning.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:44 BST
A police cordon is in place this morning and CSI officers have arrived following a shooting on a Sheffield estate overnight.

Police are on the Lowedges estate in Sheffield this morning following a shooting

There is a large police presence in Lowedges this morning amid reports that a gun was fired at flats in Lowedges Road, near the junction with Gresley Road, with residents saying they heard sounds of gunshots sometime before midnight.

Watch our video here from our reporter at the scene, Chloe Aslett, as more details of the gun attack are emerging.

More to follow.

