Sheffield shooting: Lowedges residents concerned for safety after "loud bangs" turn out to be gunshots
People in a southwest Sheffield neighbourhood who live close to where shots were fired at a flat have spoken about how they do not feel safe in the area.
Four bullet holes could be seen in the window of a flat on Lowedges Road, close to Gresley Road, this morning (April 25), as CSI experts examined the crime scene.
A police cordon remained in place around the flat as the scene was examined for forensic evidence.
Concerned residents said they heard a police helicopter flying over their estate last night following “loud bangs”.
Police chiefs have confirmed the incident was a shooting, and that no one was injured in the attack.
There is concern on the streets for the culprit who opened fire, but locals are frightened to voice their fears publicly.
One resident voiced concerns about crime being on the up in Lowedges, and about no longer feeling safe in the area.
Another man who lives nearby did not hear the shots, but heard the police helicopter, and described the incident as “scary”.
A large police presence has remained in the area since.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 10.38pm last night following reports of a firearms discharge in the Lowedges area of Sheffield.
"It is reported that multiple shots were fired at a property in Gresley Road, with firearms officers deployed to the scene.
"No injuries were reported but evidence consistent with a firearms discharge was found at the scene, including damage to a property.
"A cordon remains in place while officers conduct further enquiries and there will be additional patrols in the Gresley Road area to reassure members of the community."
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1,002 of April 24, 2024.