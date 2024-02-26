Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have revealed a new venue for a popular Sheffield festival, as it returns for the first time since 2022.

The Lowedges Festival did not happen in 2023 because of problems including a lack of volunteers to stage the event, which had traditionally been held in Greenhill Park.

But now it has been confirmed that it will be back this year, but will be switched to the Bowshaw Showground, 400 yards from its original venue, but over the border in North Derbyshire, next to the Jordanthorpe Parkway, and close to the Dronfield Toby Carvery.

The Bowshaw showground. Picture: Google

This year's event will be held on Sunday, August 11.

Organisers decided after the problems in 2023 that it needed a sponsor and some funding, with local councillors finding £5,000 from Sheffield Council's local area funding.

Stephen Rich, who has been one of the main organisers of the festival since it first started in 2008, said: "After 18 months work we are pleased to announce we have been saved by Mr Mike Snow coming on board with his help of offering to become our sponsor and offering us a huge new site with parking, and in turn doubling the size of this already gigantic event."

The Lowedges Festival. Picture: National World

He said their local councillors on the South area committee had sorted some funding for the event, and that the event would now be able to keep income which it makes.

He said it would also have a new name, as the Lowedges and S8 Festival, along with a new, larger committee running it.

Mr Rich added: "We are looking forward to a new, brighter, bigger future. I will now semi-retire just to oversee the new venture, but we want to say come along folks, Sunday August 11, 12noon until 5pm to our new venue at the Bowshaw Showground just 400 yards from the old venue and we will be bigger than ever.

"We thank the Lib Dems and the owner, Mike Snow and his team for the lifeline. "Any person interested in a stall or booking a classic vehicle, email [email protected]."

Mr Snow runs Treasure Trove Fairs.