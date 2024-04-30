Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An alleged vandal attack has hit over a dozen separate businesses on the same street in Sheffield, leaving owners devastated.

Local traders believe a man with a hammer attacked their windows on Sunday morning, leaving a trail of damage and a row of boarded up windows on Glossop Road, Broomhill.

It is understood 14 businesses were damaged in total, after what police described as reports of a man ‘damaging shop fronts with a weapon’.

Jonathan Bagge watering the flowers as he opens up his florist on Glossop Road after its window was broken. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Despite the attacks, florist Jonathan Bagge, of Broomhill Independent Traders Association, said the businesses were still open, with boarded up windows, and he urged shoppers to visit them as normal.

Mr Bagge said: “We understand a man with a hammer was smashing windows on Sunday morning, at around 9am, along the road. We were closed at the time.”

One of the businesses called South Yorkshire Police, and contacted other shop owners, who then came down to see the damage that their shops had suffered.

Boarded up shops on Glossop Road, after a suspected vandal attack. Photo: Charles Smith

Mr Bagge said: “People were close to tears. This comes after Covid and the cost of living crisis, now this.”

He said the businesses which had been affected were continuing to trade, but they had felt the impact of the damage in reduced customer numbers this week so far.

Most of the shops today have notices on the front stating they are trading as normally.

Mr Bagge added: “Monday is usually a very busy day for us, but this Monday we had only three customers. The boarded up windows have impacted hugely.

“Also, the cost implications are huge. We’ve been told we can expect our insurance premiums to double, not just because of them having to pay out, but because the area may be seen as a risk area.

“This feels like another kick in the teeth.”

South Yorkshire Police said a 51-year-old suspect had been arrested and charged with several counts of criminal damage in connection with the incident.

He was due to appear before Sheffield magistrates today.

Police said in a statement: “A man has been charged in connection to criminal damage in Sheffield.