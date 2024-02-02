Chinese restaurant opens up on former Balti King site on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, Sheffield
A Chinese restaurant has now opened in the Sheffield site once occupied by the long standing Balti King
and live on Freeview channel 276
For years it was home to one of Sheffield's longest standing, and best known, Indian Restaurants.
But today the former home of the Balti King, on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, is now the first Sheffield restaurant operated by the firm Noodlee, which runs a number of Chinese restaurants both in England and in the Republic of Ireland.
Steve Chen, one of the owners of the business which runs the new venue, said that they may even look to open more, in other parts of Sheffield, if the first one is a success.
Work had started to refurbish the venue under the new brand by November, but Mr Chen confirmed that they opened up their new site for business for the first time in January.
He said the Sheffield branch was their second in England, and had followed on from a site already running in Nottingham.
They also run three restaurants in the city of Cork, in the Republic of Ireland.
He said the business made all their noodles fresh, and paid a lot of attention to standardising the dishes across its sites, so they should taste the same in all its venues.
"Some Chinese restaurants are dependant on the chef," he said. "We pay a lot of attention to standardising the dishes."
He said it had taken some time to open the new venue, but said the business would see what happened, with the possibly of opening more in the city.
The menu published on the window of the restaurant, which is between the Boots pharmacist shop and the PDSA charity shop, lists starters priced between £3.80 and £6.80, and main courses priced from £6.80 to £11.80. Vegan options are also available from £7.30 to £12.30.
Balti King traded for 33 years and built a huge reputation especially among students who would visit after a night out. It was also visited by famous names including Mick Jagger and Shane Ritchie,
It closed at the start of February after a tumultuous few years through the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
It pitched owner Tony Hussain into a financial crisis, with him remortgaging his house in an unsuccessful bid to keep the restaurant afloat.