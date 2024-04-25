Sheffield retro: 22 nostalgic photos taking you back in time around Broomhill

These photos show how the ‘foodie hub’ has changed since the dawn of the 20th century

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 25th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

It is a ‘foodie hub’ a short stroll from Sheffield city centre, which in 2023 was named one of the UK’s coolest places to live.

These nostalgic photos show how Broomhill has changed over the years, including some of the neighbourhood’s lost pubs and the shops, cafes and restaurants on Fulwood Road.

How many of these locations do you recognise and do you remember the old businesses pictured?

Brook Hill at the junction with Leavygreave/Hounsfield Road, in 1967, showing Alan B. Ward's bookshop, L. Hinchliffe hairdressers, and Marjorie's cafe

1. Brook Hill

Brook Hill at the junction with Leavygreave/Hounsfield Road, in 1967, showing Alan B. Ward's bookshop, L. Hinchliffe hairdressers, and Marjorie's cafe Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, in September 1966, showing Arthur Davy and Sons provisions dealers, Horace W. Cooke watch repairer and the South Sea Hotel

2. Fulwood Road shops

Shops on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, in September 1966, showing Arthur Davy and Sons provisions dealers, Horace W. Cooke watch repairer and the South Sea Hotel Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The north side of Fulwood Road, Broomhill, since demolished, in March 1965, showing Mrs. Ellen Summers tobacconist, Sine Electrical Co, and Percy W. Collins pastry cook

3. Lost shops

The north side of Fulwood Road, Broomhill, since demolished, in March 1965, showing Mrs. Ellen Summers tobacconist, Sine Electrical Co, and Percy W. Collins pastry cook Photo: Picture Sheffield/G P Crabbe

Broomhill Shopping Centre, Fulwood Road, in 1972

4. Broomhill Shopping Centre

Broomhill Shopping Centre, Fulwood Road, in 1972 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

