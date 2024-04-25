These nostalgic photos show how Broomhill has changed over the years, including some of the neighbourhood’s lost pubs and the shops, cafes and restaurants on Fulwood Road.
How many of these locations do you recognise and do you remember the old businesses pictured?
1. Brook Hill
Brook Hill at the junction with Leavygreave/Hounsfield Road, in 1967, showing Alan B. Ward's bookshop, L. Hinchliffe hairdressers, and Marjorie's cafe Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
2. Fulwood Road shops
Shops on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, in September 1966, showing Arthur Davy and Sons provisions dealers, Horace W. Cooke watch repairer and the South Sea Hotel Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
3. Lost shops
The north side of Fulwood Road, Broomhill, since demolished, in March 1965, showing Mrs. Ellen Summers tobacconist, Sine Electrical Co, and Percy W. Collins pastry cook Photo: Picture Sheffield/G P Crabbe
4. Broomhill Shopping Centre
Broomhill Shopping Centre, Fulwood Road, in 1972 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
