They are street names and districts that many of us just take for granted, living in Sheffield.

But many people, particularly visitors and newcomers to the city, can find themselves struggling with some of these place names, as it turns out they are not said as they would first appear when you read them.

Some are straightforward, like Broomhill, Manor and Ecclesfield. Others are certainly not!

We asked our readers what they thought were the most mispronounced place names in the city, and these are the results of the consultation.

Some of these names are whole districts of the city.

Others are individual street names which people struggle with when they first encounter them.

How many of these have you struggled with over the years?

Sheffield's most mis-pronounced place names These are the 13 place names in Sheffield readers told us are the most mispronounced.

Petre Street Petre Street, which runs from Burngreave to Brightside, is often mispronounced say readers, who say the correct way of saying it should be as Peter Street

Psalter Lane Our readers say Psalter Lane is often mispronounced, on account of the silent 'P' at the start of the name.

Lydgate Lane Lydgate Lane, which runs from Crosspool, is pronounced 'Lid jut'. But readers say it is often mispronounced as 'lid gate'.