Sara Jane Smith, from Swallownest, died just less than two weeks after her son, Martin Ward, aged 18, was killed in a crash between Todwick and Kiveton Park.

Martin, a former Aston Academy pupil, was one of three friends killed in the collision when the white Ford Fiesta they were travelling in left Kiveton lane and ploughed into a tree.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision on Sunday, October 24 is under way.

Martin’s mum, who spoke to The Star about her grief and paid tribute to her son after the crash, died less than a fortnight later.

Her funeral was to be held at Babworth Crematorium at noon today.

Speaking about the fatal crash at the time, Sara said: “This shouldn’t have happened, they were far too young to have this happen. They hadn’t even lived their lives.”

Tributes have been paid to Sara on social media, with devastated friends and family posting of how she was a much loved friend and a talented equestrian.

A number of tributes refer to her now being reunited with her son.

Her family suffered another tragedy at the beginning of the year when two close relatives died in another horror crash.

A major rescue operation was mounted to recover the submerged car from the fast-flowing river and release the trapped men, who were taken to hospital and later pronounced despite efforts to revive them.

