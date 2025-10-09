Police have issued an update after drugs worth £1 million were seized along with three guns in a major operation in Sheffield this week.

More than 40kg of suspected Class A drugs and three firearms were found by officers.

South Yorkshire Police said officers “reacting to intelligence” conducted a search of two vehicles on Tuesday night - one on Westwood New Road and one on Halifax Road, both in Sheffield.

Both vehicles were found to contain suspected Class A drugs.

A search of a property on St Albans Road, Fulwood, the next day, led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of suspected Class A drugs and three firearms.

Officers arrested five people in connection with the operation.

Two men, aged 35 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and possession of firearms offences.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of firearms offences.

Two men, aged 26 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

In an update to The Star today, SYP said the 55-year-old woman and 35-year-old man have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The other three men remain in police custody.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.