Fulwood crime: Police issue update after drugs worth £1m and three guns are seized in major operation
More than 40kg of suspected Class A drugs and three firearms were found by officers.
South Yorkshire Police said officers “reacting to intelligence” conducted a search of two vehicles on Tuesday night - one on Westwood New Road and one on Halifax Road, both in Sheffield.
Both vehicles were found to contain suspected Class A drugs.
A search of a property on St Albans Road, Fulwood, the next day, led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of suspected Class A drugs and three firearms.
Officers arrested five people in connection with the operation.
Two men, aged 35 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and possession of firearms offences.
A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of firearms offences.
Two men, aged 26 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
In an update to The Star today, SYP said the 55-year-old woman and 35-year-old man have been bailed pending further enquiries.
The other three men remain in police custody.
Anyone with information should call the force on 101.