Fulwood crime: Police issue update after drugs worth £1m and three guns are seized in major operation

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:38 BST
Police have issued an update after drugs worth £1 million were seized along with three guns in a major operation in Sheffield this week.

More than 40kg of suspected Class A drugs and three firearms were found by officers.

Police have issued an update over an operation which resulted in the seizure of drugs worth £1m and three gunsplaceholder image
Police have issued an update over an operation which resulted in the seizure of drugs worth £1m and three guns | Finn Smith

South Yorkshire Police said officers “reacting to intelligence” conducted a search of two vehicles on Tuesday night - one on Westwood New Road and one on Halifax Road, both in Sheffield.

Both vehicles were found to contain suspected Class A drugs.

A search of a property on St Albans Road, Fulwood, the next day, led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of suspected Class A drugs and three firearms.

Officers arrested five people in connection with the operation.

Two men, aged 35 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and possession of firearms offences.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of firearms offences.

Two men, aged 26 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

In an update to The Star today, SYP said the 55-year-old woman and 35-year-old man have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The other three men remain in police custody.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
