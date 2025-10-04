The gang members are behind bars after police dismantled a complex large-scale cocaine network operating across Sheffield, Rotherham, Derbyshire, and Burton upon Trent.

The East Midlands Special Operations Unit seized more than 9kg of cocaine and over £120,000 in cash as part of the operation.

During the investigation into the gang, they also seized dangerous weapons including knives, a taser and imitation firearms.

Alongside the weapons, high-value vehicles, jewellery and designer clothing were seized too.

One of the most senior members of the group was Jacob Fieldsend, from Barnsley, who would buy multiple kilos of cocaine at a time from his supplier Daniel Karim. from Sheffield.

Working closely with Joel Herrett, Fieldsend ran two streams to his business.

His first role was that of a wholesale supplier of kilo, or part kilo, quantities of cocaine to other dealers.

But he was also ultimately responsible for the operation of a number of drug lines throughout Chesterfield and Sheffield.

The operation saw Fieldsend providing large quantities of the class A drug to Jordan Green, Daniel Hicklin and Brandon Thompson, who were all substantial dealers of cocaine.

Brothers Michael and Christopher Hall were also dealers supplied by Fieldsend, along with Cameron Turner, with all three of them selling directly to users.

The money then made its way back up the chain to Fieldsend.

In August 2023, when Fieldsend was arrested, he was found to be in possession of 4kg of cocaine.

Jordan Green was found with two kilos of cocaine when he was arrested.

Green was operating a number of his own drugs lines, employing Benjamin Matthews and Stacey Jones to sell cocaine to drug users on his behalf.

Daniel Karim was linked to both the 2kg seized from Jordan Green and the 4kg seized by Fieldsend.

Karim was also found to be in possession of £11,000 worth of trainers when he was arrested.

Brandon Thompson, a customer of Fieldsend’s, would buy large quantities of cocaine that he would then sell on to others further down the chain in the Burton area.

In October 2023, Thompson was stopped by police and found in possession of just under a quarter of a kilo of cocaine.

Evidence on his mobile phone saw him bragging to customers about buying six figures worth of the class A drug each month to sell on.

During a search of his property, a box containing £67,000 in cash plus a number of weapons was recovered by officers.

The Sheffield-based gang members:

Joel Herrett, 26, of Skipsea Road – 23 years, 8 months. Part of this sentence was for Herrett’s involvement in a series of firearms discharges in 2022

Daniel Karim, 35, of Wincobank Close – 19 years, 8 months. Part of this sentence relates to a cocaine conspiracy in South Yorkshire.

Jake Barnsley, 24, of Haxby Place – 7 years, 2 months

Other gang members sentenced:

Jacob Fieldsend, 27, formerly of New Chapel Street, Barnsley – 23 years and 8 months. Part of this sentence was for Fieldsend’s involvement in a series of firearms discharges in 2022

Aaron Megson-Willis, 35, of Thorntree Road, Rotherham – 10 years and 5 months. Also admitted a separate offence of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

Jordan Green, 25, of Amber Valley – 9 years and 8 months

Brandon Thompson, 26, of Hazelwell Avenue, Burton – 9 years

Luke Phipp, 26, of Branston Road, Burton – 9 years

Harry Chapman, 30, of Mason Drive, Rotherham – 7 years, 6 months

Daniel Hicklin, 37, of Michaelwood Way, Bolsover – 6 years, 5 months

Alex West, 29, of North East Derbyshire – 6 years and 3 months

Cameron Turner, 22, of Sheepcote Road, Killamarsh. Also admitted conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property – 4 years 11 months

Michael Hall, 36, of no fixed address – 4 years, 10 months

Christopher Hall, 39, of Holme Road, Chesterfield – 4 years, 6 months

Benjamin Matthews, 31, of Circular Drive, Renishaw – 4 years

Stacey Jones, 35, of Nelson Street, Chesterfield – 4 years.

A further member of the group, Latrell Walker, 18, of Stoney Bank Drive, Rotherham, received a two year community order for his involvement.

Detective Inspector Lee, from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “These sentences reflect the scale of this operation which brought huge quantities of illegal drugs into Derbyshire.

“However the impact of this group’s activities on the community is far broader than the drug supply alone.

“The operation saw members of the gang drive dangerously or without licenses when trying to evade capture with no consideration for other road users.

“The fact a number of weapons were recovered, along with the additional convictions for firearms offences for Herrett and Fieldsend, also demonstrates the violence which often goes hand in hand with drug supply.

“The harm caused to our communities by people who supply drugs cannot be underestimated.”

