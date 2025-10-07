The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The recorded reports of alleged crimes are broken down into the following 14 categories: anti-social behaviour, bicycle theft, burglary, criminal damage and arson, drugs , other crime, other theft, possession of weapons, public order offences, robbery, shoplifting, theft from the person, vehicle crime and violence and sexual offences.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ .

Call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1 . Worst streets The worst streets in Sheffield have now been revealed | 3rd party/Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Atlantic Road, Lowedges: 39 reported offences On or near Atlantic Road, Lowedges: 39 reported offences The highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield in August 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Atlantic Road, Lowedges, with 39 | Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 32 reported offences The second-highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield in August 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 32 | Google Photo Sales