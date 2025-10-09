A HGV carrying £110,000 worth of stolen mulled wine was stopped in South Yorkshire, with the driver arrested.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major roads policing operation came to a dramatic halt on Hooton Road, Rotherham, after officers stopped a lorry believed to have been transporting stolen goods from Kent.

Police say the vehicle was fitted with false registration plates and was found to be carrying around 26 pallets of wine in its trailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver fled the scene on foot but his efforts were short lived, when police dog Rocco and his handler gave chase and tracked him down.

SYP

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of:

theft of a motor vehicle

driving while disqualified

driving without a licence or insurance

possession of Class A and Class B drugs

Inspector Matt Collings, of South Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit, said: “Our role as roads policing officers is to create safer roads and intercept those who use the road network to commit criminality; although the two seem separate, they are interlinked in so many ways.

“We know that those involved in criminality are more likely to take greater risks on the roads and this driver is a true example.

“This was a great result for officers who recovered the stolen property and arrested a suspect.”

The man has been remanded in custody for driving offences and released on police bail in connection with the theft, as investigations continue.