We have rounded up some of the crime stories which have hit the headlines following incidents which have happened over the last few days.

Murder investigation

Philip David Woodcock, aged 60, was stabbed to death at FedEx in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were deployed to the scene and found Mr Woodcock in a critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate a series of alleged offences this week – ranging from murder to fireworks incidents. File pictures shows police cars at an incident in Sheffield

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene – triggering a murder probe and leaving colleagues heartbroken and shocked. Mr Woodcock was a manager at the FedEx courier service depot.

Firework trouble

Police have already seen over 150 firework-related incidents across South Yorkshire since Friday, October 28. The majority of those have involved young people throwing fireworks and eggs in public places.

Among the incidents was a report of teenagers throwing a firework into the open window of a double decker bus, forcing it to stop. “These teenagers are just getting bolder and bolder,” said a nearby resident. “I’ve heard of other incidents in the past week of fireworks thrown at people. Sooner or later it’s going to get someone killed and it’s just entertainment for them. I’m absolutely fed up.”

Local hero

A man who was brutally beaten when he confronted burglars breaking into a stranger’s home in Sheffield has been hailed a hero.

Poppy Wright told how her father Simon Wright was walking up a gennel in Burncross when he saw a group of men burgling a house. With no thought for his own safety, the 55-year-old carer ran over to try to stop them. Three of the masked raiders fled but he caught a fourth man.

As he tried to detain him, the burglar punched him in the face. The others then returned and one hit Simon in the back of the head before all four started punching and kicking him. It was only when neighbours heard the commotion and came out that the burglars stopped the assault and fled, making off in a black Audi A3, said Poppy.

Ram raid

A Sheffield vintage store has been closed for extensive repairs after a ram raid.

White Rose S10 men’s fashion store, on Ecclesall Road, was targeted in the early hours of Saturday, October 29, when a dark coloured vehicle was driven into the shop. During the break-in at 6.15am, a group of men with their faces covered ran in and stole a large quantity of clothing and jewellery. The vehicle was then driven away from the scene.

Pub glassing

A man needed hospital treatment after he was glassed when violence flared in a city centre pub in Sheffield.

The man, aged in his 20s, was attacked in Maggie May’s, Trippet Lane. Police said a glass was used and the victim sustained a cut, which required hospital treatment. The force said: “Police are investigating a reported assault at a Sheffield bar from Friday night (October 28).”